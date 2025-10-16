U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed tensions with China after Beijing announced new rare earth export restrictions, sparking fears of a renewed trade war. Speaking in Washington, Bessent said a Chinese official warned that “China will cause global chaos if port shipping fees go through,” but added he does not believe China wants to be an “agent of chaos.” The comments come as both nations prepare for a potential Trump–Xi meeting later this month.
