Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / News/  'China Will Cause Global Chaos If…': Bessent Slams Rare Earth Export Controls | 'Agent Of Chaos'

'China Will Cause Global Chaos If…': Bessent Slams Rare Earth Export Controls | 'Agent Of Chaos'

Updated: 16 Oct 2025, 11:40 am IST Livemint

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed tensions with China after Beijing announced new rare earth export restrictions, sparking fears of a renewed trade war. Speaking in Washington, Bessent said a Chinese official warned that “China will cause global chaos if port shipping fees go through,” but added he does not believe China wants to be an “agent of chaos.” The comments come as both nations prepare for a potential Trump–Xi meeting later this month.