China’s Strategy To Replace U.S., Europe In Africa: Is The Continent Getting A Fair Deal?

Updated: 10 Sep 2024, 06:26 PM IST Abhishek Singh

Mega Projects in Africa by China | China-Africa Summit | Forum on Chinese and African Cooperation | China-Africa Deal | Job, Space, Infrastructure Investment Deal with Africa 50 billion dollars in investment, 1 million jobs, partnerships in various sectors including high-tech sectors like space, mega infrastructure projects, and more have been promised by China to 53 African countries who attended the China-Africa Summit also known as the Forum on Chinese and African Cooperation held recently in Beijing. With those promises, China consolidated its friendship with 53 African Nations, out of 54. At the same time, the U.S. and Europe are busy dealing with their own economies and conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel, Palestine, and Iran. The question many are asking is if African countries are getting a fair deal in the process or if this is another debt trap being set by China. In this video, Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint explains the summit's outcomes and how China is silently replacing the U.S. and other Western powers in Africa.

 
