Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 30 2024 15:21:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.00 -1.40%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 303.75 -1.73%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 732.65 -2.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 787.05 -1.56%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 476.95 -0.41%
Business News/ Videos / News/  'Choro Ka Sardar' Headline Really Hurt Dr Manmohan Singh' | Ex PM's Media Advisor's Exclusive

'Choro Ka Sardar' Headline Really Hurt Dr Manmohan Singh' | Ex PM's Media Advisor's Exclusive

Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:22 PM IST Abhishek Singh

Dr Manmohan Singh's Media Adviser Pankaj Pachauri remembered the leader as a Prime Minister whose vision for India's growth was unmatchable. While talking to Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor Livemint, he called the harsh criticism the former late Prime Minister had to face towards the end of his tenure an injustice, he recalled the only time he was asked to register a protest with the Editor of a leading TV channel, which published a story headlined 'choro ka sardar'.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue