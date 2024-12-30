Hello User
Business News/ Videos / News/  'Choro Ka Sardar' Headline Really Hurt Dr Manmohan Singh' | Ex PM's Media Advisor's Exclusive

'Choro Ka Sardar' Headline Really Hurt Dr Manmohan Singh' | Ex PM's Media Advisor's Exclusive

Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:22 PM IST Abhishek Singh

Dr Manmohan Singh's Media Adviser Pankaj Pachauri remembered the leader as a Prime Minister whose vision for India's growth was unmatchable. While talking to Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor Livemint, he called the harsh criticism the former late Prime Minister had to face towards the end of his tenure an injustice, he recalled the only time he was asked to register a protest with the Editor of a leading TV channel, which published a story headlined 'choro ka sardar'.

