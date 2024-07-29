Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 29 2024 15:55:41
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,214.15 0.53%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.85 0.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,606.75 -0.68%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 872.00 1.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 393.85 -0.67%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Congress MP Shafi Parambil Brings Resolution To Regulate Airfares | ' 77,000 For One Ticket?'

Congress MP Shafi Parambil Brings Resolution To Regulate Airfares | ' 77,000 For One Ticket?'

Updated: 29 Jul 2024, 08:22 PM IST Livemint

Congress MP from Kerala, Shafi Parambil, on Friday brought a Private Member's resolution to regulate airfares. Giving example of a airfare of the same flight on two different days, Parambil highlighted how difficult it was for migrants abroad to travel to and from India. Watch! #congress #airfare #travel #indianpolitician

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue