Congress MP from Kerala, Shafi Parambil, on Friday brought a Private Member's resolution to regulate airfares. Giving example of a airfare of the same flight on two different days, Parambil highlighted how difficult it was for migrants abroad to travel to and from India. Watch! #congress #airfare #travel #indianpolitician
