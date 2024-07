Congress MP Shafi Parambil Brings Resolution To Regulate Airfares | ' ₹ 77,000 For One Ticket?'

Updated: 29 Jul 2024, 08:22 PM IST

Congress MP from Kerala, Shafi Parambil, on Friday brought a Private Member's resolution to regulate airfares. Giving example of a airfare of the same flight on two different days, Parambil highlighted how difficult it was for migrants abroad to travel to and from India. Watch!