Congress Strategy Explained: Why Rahul Gandhi Retains Rae Bareli & Priyanka Steps In From Wayanad

Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 06:51 PM IST

It is official now that Rahul Gandhi has decided to retain the Rae Bareli seat and give up Wayanad. Rahul won both seats in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. The grand old party has also decided to field Congress general secretary and Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Wayanad. But why did Rahul retain Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and what does Priyanka Vadra’s electoral debut from Wayanad mean? Watch!