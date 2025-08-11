Explore
Mon Aug 11 2025 12:36:01
'Dadagiri': Nitin Gadkari Slams Trump’s 50% Tariff On India | Watch

Updated: 11 Aug 2025, 12:40 PM IST Livemint

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hit out at US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on Indian goods, calling it “dadagiri.” Speaking at VNIT Nagpur, he said boosting exports and technology will make India economically self-reliant, ensuring the country never has to bow down to pressure from financially stronger nations. Watch!

 
