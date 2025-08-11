'Dadagiri': Nitin Gadkari Slams Trump’s 50% Tariff On India | Watch

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hit out at US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on Indian goods, calling it “dadagiri.” Speaking at VNIT Nagpur, he said boosting exports and technology will make India economically self-reliant, ensuring the country never has to bow down to pressure from financially stronger nations. Watch!
