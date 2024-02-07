Decoding Delhi's 2024 Solar Policy: Can You Reduce Electricity Bill To Zero With Solar Panels?

The Delhi government says you could get ZERO elect... moreThe Delhi government says you could get ZERO electricity bills with their new 2024 Solar Policy. Basically, if you install rooftop solar panels, you can offset your power bill. Those installing solar panels will get generation based incentives -- which means the more solar energy you make, the more money you get. Let's understand the math behind the Delhi government's zero power bill pitch - watch
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.