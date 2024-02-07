Decoding Delhi's 2024 Solar Policy: Can You Reduce Electricity Bill To Zero With Solar Panels?

Updated: 07 Feb 2024, 03:34 PM IST

The Delhi government says you could get ZERO electricity bills with their new 2024 Solar Policy. Basically, if you install rooftop solar panels, you can offset your power bill. Those installing solar panels will get generation based incentives -- which means the more solar energy you make, the more money you get. Let's understand the math behind the Delhi government's zero power bill pitch - watch