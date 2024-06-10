Explore
CricIt
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Jun 10 2024 15:59:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 180.20 0.70%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 832.15 0.27%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 315.75 2.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,561.50 -0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,124.05 0.19%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Decoding The Modi Govt 3.0 Cabinet In 5 Minutes | Key Ministries, Surprises & Allies' Share

Decoding The Modi Govt 3.0 Cabinet In 5 Minutes | Key Ministries, Surprises & Allies' Share

Updated: 10 Jun 2024, 04:45 PM IST Livemint

Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the record third time on Sunday. 72 ministers, including Modi, were inducted into the new cabinet - and the new Modi government mixes familiar old guards and a few fresh faces. Among familiar faces are Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, who will all be given the key ministries. But who are the surprise additions and deletions - and what role with the allies play in this cabinet? Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue