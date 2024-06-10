Hello User
Decoding The Modi Govt 3.0 Cabinet In 5 Minutes | Key Ministries, Surprises & Allies' Share

Decoding The Modi Govt 3.0 Cabinet In 5 Minutes | Key Ministries, Surprises & Allies' Share

Updated: 10 Jun 2024, 04:45 PM IST Livemint

Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the record third time on Sunday. 72 ministers, including Modi, were inducted into the new cabinet - and the new Modi government mixes familiar old guards and a few fresh faces. Among familiar faces are Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, who will all be given the key ministries. But who are the surprise additions and deletions - and what role with the allies play in this cabinet? Watch!

