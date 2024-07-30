Delhi coaching centre flooding: 3 UPSC aspirants killed | In a shocking case that rattled students in the national capital over the weekend, 3 IAS aspirants lost their lives after the basement of their coaching centre got flooded due to heavy rains. But a lot has happened since then - blamegame over desilting the drains, an SUV driver being arrested because he drove past the basement due to which the gates fell open - and an intense debate in parliament. Watch
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.