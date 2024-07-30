Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Jul 30 2024 14:04:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.35 0.31%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,172.85 0.19%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 352.45 2.94%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 406.85 3.30%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,165.55 3.71%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Full Case Explained | Floods Claim 3 UPSC Aspirants' Lives

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Full Case Explained | Floods Claim 3 UPSC Aspirants' Lives

Updated: 30 Jul 2024, 02:08 PM IST Livemint

Delhi coaching centre flooding: 3 UPSC aspirants killed | In a shocking case that rattled students in the national capital over the weekend, 3 IAS aspirants lost their lives after the basement of their coaching centre got flooded due to heavy rains. But a lot has happened since then - blamegame over desilting the drains, an SUV driver being arrested because he drove past the basement due to which the gates fell open - and an intense debate in parliament. Watch

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue