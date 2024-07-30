Hello User
Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Full Case Explained | Floods Claim 3 UPSC Aspirants' Lives

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Full Case Explained | Floods Claim 3 UPSC Aspirants' Lives

Updated: 30 Jul 2024, 02:08 PM IST Livemint

Delhi coaching centre flooding: 3 UPSC aspirants killed | In a shocking case that rattled students in the national capital over the weekend, 3 IAS aspirants lost their lives after the basement of their coaching centre got flooded due to heavy rains. But a lot has happened since then - blamegame over desilting the drains, an SUV driver being arrested because he drove past the basement due to which the gates fell open - and an intense debate in parliament. Watch

