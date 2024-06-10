Delhi Hit By Severe Water Shortage Amid Heatwave; Met Department Issues Red Alert | Watch

Updated: 10 Jun 2024, 04:37 PM IST

The Delhi government on Thursday implemented emergency measures to tackle the crippling water crisis in the national capital amid a record-breaking heatwave. Amidst the water shortage, the Delhi government has reached out to the Centre and Supreme Court seeking additional water supply from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. A red alert has been issued by the IMD. Watch the fill video for more details.