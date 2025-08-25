Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 25 2025 11:15:33
  1. Asian Paints share price
  2. 2,506.30 0.08%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 256.25 3.08%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,072.20 0.17%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 399.60 0.33%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.05 0.32%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Delhi Metro Fare Hike: Check New Rates Here | Price Revision After 8 Years

Delhi Metro Fare Hike: Check New Rates Here | Price Revision After 8 Years

Updated: 25 Aug 2025, 11:23 AM IST Livemint

The Delhi Metro has revised passenger fares which will come into effect starting Monday, August 25. As per the new fare slab, the revised cost for the longest travel will be ₹64 — ₹4 more than the existing cost. This is the first time DMRC has hiked the ticket prices in eight years, having done so previously in 2017. Watch for full information!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue