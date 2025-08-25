Delhi Metro Fare Hike: Check New Rates Here | Price Revision After 8 Years

The Delhi Metro has revised passenger fares which will come into effect starting Monday, August 25. As per the new fare slab, the revised cost for the longest travel will be ₹64 — ₹4 more than the existing cost. This is the first time DMRC has hiked the ticket prices in eight years, having done so previously in 2017. Watch for full information!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.