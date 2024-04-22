Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited a speech from 2006 by his predecessor, Manmohan Singh, to launch a scathing attack on the Congress during an election rally in Rajasthan on Sunday, following the Phase 1 voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi alleged that Singh's government had advocated for the redistribution of property from Hindus to Muslims. Did former PM Manmohan Singh actually say that? Watch his speech from 2006 to find out.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.