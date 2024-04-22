Hello User
Business News/ Videos / News/  Did Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Say Muslims Have ‘First Right’ To Wealth As PM Modi Claimed? | Watch

Did Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Say Muslims Have ‘First Right’ To Wealth As PM Modi Claimed? | Watch

Updated: 22 Apr 2024, 09:09 PM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited a speech from 2006 by his predecessor, Manmohan Singh, to launch a scathing attack on the Congress during an election rally in Rajasthan on Sunday, following the Phase 1 voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi alleged that Singh's government had advocated for the redistribution of property from Hindus to Muslims. Did former PM Manmohan Singh actually say that? Watch his speech from 2006 to find out.

