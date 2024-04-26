Do Rahul Gandhi & Congress Really Want To Re-Distribute People's Wealth? | Mint Fact Check

Updated: 26 Apr 2024, 05:47 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi's remark that Congress is eyeing people's wealth and they would investigate who has how much gold and property and then redistribute it 'among those who have more children' has snowballed into a big political controversy. But while the mudslinging between parties plays out, let's find out where exactly the PM drew his inferences from and what the Congress manifesto, Rahul Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh actually said about wealth distribution