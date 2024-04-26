Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / News/  Do Rahul Gandhi & Congress Really Want To Re-Distribute People's Wealth? | Mint Fact Check

Do Rahul Gandhi & Congress Really Want To Re-Distribute People's Wealth? | Mint Fact Check

Updated: 26 Apr 2024, 05:47 PM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Modi's remark that Congress is eyeing people's wealth and they would investigate who has how much gold and property and then redistribute it 'among those who have more children' has snowballed into a big political controversy. But while the mudslinging between parties plays out, let's find out where exactly the PM drew his inferences from and what the Congress manifesto, Rahul Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh actually said about wealth distribution

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.