Donald Trump's New Hampshire Win 'Cements' Rematch Vs Biden? | What Are Primary Ballots In US Polls?

Updated: 24 Jan 2024, 11:53 AM IST

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primaries by a ... moreDonald Trump won the New Hampshire primaries by a huge margin, defeating GOP's Nikki Haley. In his speech after the victory, flanked by former candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Trump hit out at Nikki Haley and expressed confidence that he'd win the remaining caucuses and primaries too. This would mean that the 2024 showdown would be Biden vs Trump, once again. Watch