DRDO Supplies ₹ 5 Lakh Cr ‘Made In India’ Weapon Systems To Armed Forces | Watch

Updated: 02 Feb 2024, 10:51 PM IST

DRDO or the Defence Research and Development Organ... moreDRDO or the Defence Research and Development Organisation, as India’s leading defence research and development organisation has a key role to play in helping India become 'Atmanirbhar' in the area of defence manufacturing. As per Samir V Kamat, the DRDO Chairman, the organisation has developed weapon systems worth ₹5 lakh crores so far for India forces.