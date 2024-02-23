EAM Jaishankar Slams P5 For Scuttling UNSC Reforms: ‘The Game Is RIGGED’ | Watch

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed the... moreExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed the ‘short-sighted’ approach of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. Which he said is holding back forward movement in the long-pending reform of the global body. During an interview at the Raisina Dialogue, he said the 'biggest' opponent for reform of the UN Security Council is not a Western country, in remarks seen as an oblique reference to China.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.