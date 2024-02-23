Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / News/  EAM Jaishankar Slams P5 For Scuttling UNSC Reforms: ‘The Game Is RIGGED’ | Watch

EAM Jaishankar Slams P5 For Scuttling UNSC Reforms: ‘The Game Is RIGGED’ | Watch

Updated: 23 Feb 2024, 09:18 PM IST Livemint

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed the ‘short-sighted’ approach of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. Which he said is holding back forward movement in the long-pending reform of the global body. During an interview at the Raisina Dialogue, he said the 'biggest' opponent for reform of the UN Security Council is not a Western country, in remarks seen as an oblique reference to China.