EAM Jaishankar Slams P5 For Scuttling UNSC Reforms: ‘The Game Is RIGGED’ | Watch

EAM Jaishankar Slams P5 For Scuttling UNSC Reforms: 'The Game Is RIGGED'

Updated: 23 Feb 2024, 09:18 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed the ‘short-sighted’ approach of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. Which he said is holding back forward movement in the long-pending reform of the global body. During an interview at the Raisina Dialogue, he said the 'biggest' opponent for reform of the UN Security Council is not a Western country, in remarks seen as an oblique reference to China.