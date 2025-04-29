Easy Ways To Keep Your Home Cool This SCORCHING Summer | Reduce Electricity Bills By Up To 20%!

Updated: 29 Apr 2025, 10:33 PM IST

Many parts of India are facing a brutal summer, and Indian cities are turning hotter with each passing year. In 2025, Delhi alone is on track to become the world's hottest capital according to IMD - and the heat index could hit a scorching 50°C this summer. Besides all the other repercussions, it also means our electricity bills are likely to skyrocket. But...if you want to survive the summer without burning through your wallet, in this video, we talk about real, practical ways to keep your home cool, without insanely high electricity bills. Watch the full video to know 5 easy ways to do this, and exactly how much it'll cost you!