Edtech Unicorn upGrad's Mayank Kumar On IPO Plans, Starting Up & His Co-Founders! | Founder Diaries

Edtech Unicorn upGrad's Mayank Kumar On IPO Plans, Starting Up & His Co-Founders! | Founder Diaries

Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 01:26 PM IST Livemint

Interview with upGrad's Founder Mayank Kumar: On episode 2 of Founder Diaries, we with speak Mayank Kumar, one of the 4 co-founders of upGrad, an edtech unicorn. Mayank talks about what the penny dropping moment was for him when he was deciding to start up, how he met his co-founders and most importantly, why they chose to get into upskilling as an online platform. Mayank also answers a big question, as to why their courses can be a little pricey. 'You shouldn't underprice yourself, because then people won't value that education. We have both paid and free programmes - but people don't value the free programmes. In paid programmes, they put in the effort, and that's the difference that one sees. If you're providing value, you should price it accordingly', he says. Watch full interview with Mayank Kumar!

 
