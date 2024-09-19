Explore
Elon Musk, Adani, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang to Be Among the First Trillionaires in the World | Watch!

Updated: 19 Sep 2024, 02:47 PM IST Livemint

Tesla founder and tech billionaire Elon Musk should become the world's first trillionaire by 2027, a report by Informa Connect Academy said. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Tesla's founder is currently the world's richest person, with a net worth of $237 billion. India's Gautam Adani is most likely to become the second after Musk to achieve trillionaire status in 2028, following his annual wealth growth rate of 123%. Watch!

 
