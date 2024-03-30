OPEN IN APP
'Ending Toll Plazas On Highways', Says Gadkari | How Will The New GPS Based Toll System Work?

Updated: 30 Mar 2024, 06:51 PM IST Livemint

Union transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that the government is ending the current tolling system on highways, and satellite based toll collection will be introduced soon. This will first be implemented on select sections of national highways for testing. But how exactly will this system work, when will it be implemented and how's it different from the FASTags that are already being used? Watch!

 
