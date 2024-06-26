Explore
Exclusive: How Alliance With RLD Saved BJP In Uttar Pradesh | Sanjay Kumar, Lokniti-CSDS Interview

Updated: 26 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST Abhishek Singh

2024 Lok Sabha election result left political pundits shocked. Exit polls got the number of seats horribly wrong. And unlike the general elections of 2014 and 2019. The BJP failed to secure a majority on its own. Leading to the emergence of a stong opposition for the first time in 10 years. But why did the BJP fail? What factors contributed to the success of the opposition. Watch this exclusive interview with the Co-Director Of Lokniti-CSDS, Sanjay Kumar to find out.

 
