Farmers Give ‘Delhi Chalo’ Call; Security Tightened Around The Capital | Watch

Updated: 15 Feb 2024, 08:30 AM IST

All roads leading to Delhi are being readied to im... moreAll roads leading to Delhi are being readied to impede the movement of farmers who are headed to Delhi, once again. With the memories of the last farmers’ protest which caused chaos across Delhi-NCR still fresh, state governments and the centre have taken multiple measures to impede the flow of farmers who are set to arrive at Delhi borders tomorrow.