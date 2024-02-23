Farmers Observe Black Friday; Announce A Tractor Rally, Effigy Burning Plans | Watch

Updated: 23 Feb 2024, 09:21 PM IST

A massive tractor rally, burning effigy of the Wor... moreA massive tractor rally, burning effigy of the World Trade Organisation and observation of black Friday to condole the Death of Shubhkaran Singh, who died during the farmers' protest on the Khanuri border, in Sangrur district of Punjab, The farmers’ protest which started on 13 February is gaining momentum.