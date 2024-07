France Elections: What Does Left's Victory Mean For The French Economy | Watch

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 08:11 PM IST

France Elections: A left-wing alliance has won the most seats in the French parliament after tactical voting in Sunday’s second round election which thwarted Marine Le Pen’s far-right party. But France is in a political limbo after no party came close to winning an absolute majority. Watch this video to find out what does this mean for the French economy.