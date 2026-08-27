From Bengaluru To Across India: How This Techie Built An App To Fix Our Roads

All of us who live in Metro cities know that we deal with a bunch of urban infrastructure issues from potholes, to bad drainage, to a host of governance lapses and project problems. Not too many of us actually have been able to do too much about it. However, someone has. Gaurav Sen is a techie who's based in Bengaluru. Using AI, he built an app called 'Pothole Detector' within a day which not only finds and reports potholes on the roads to municipal authorities, it also figures out who's responsible for fixing it. In this conversation with Mint, he explained what it's all about and how to use it. Watch.