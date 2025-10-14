From Mockery To Diplomacy: Trump Supports Gaza Peace Plan With Macron | Egypt Summit 2025

At the Egypt summit, President Donald Trump made fun of French President Emmanuel Macron, only hours later to support key initiatives for Gaza’s reconstruction and humanitarian aid. Macron outlined plans for international cooperation, including rehabilitation, security, and governance efforts, emphasizing the U.S.’s pivotal role in stabilizing the region. The leaders highlighted the urgent need for coordinated action between the U.S., Israel, regional countries, and Europe to ensure timely aid and long-term peace.