FULL Waqf Amendment Bill Controversy Explained In 5 Mins | What Changes, Party Stands & Why The Fuss

Updated: 02 Apr 2025, 08:40 PM IST

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju re-introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in Lok Sabha. The Bill amends the Waqf Act of 1995, which governs the management of Waqf properties in India. The Bill proposes sweeping changes which give the Union government authority to regulate Waqf properties and settle disputes - due to which opposition parties and many prominent Muslim groups rejected the Bill when it first came up in 2024. Eventually, the government referred the Bill to a house panel headed by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. The government says the 1995 law has some loopholes with regard to regulating Waqf properties, title disputes, and the illegal occupation of Waqf land. A major concern by the critics of the Bill is that it allows government a handle to regulate the management of Waqf properties, and the power to determine whether or not a property is a Waqf. Watch for all you need to know