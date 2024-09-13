Government Health Insurance For ALL Indian Senior Citizens: All You Need To Know Explained

Updated: 13 Sep 2024, 03:39 PM IST

Ayushman Bharat | Health insurance for all senior citizens | Big cabinet decision on Ayushman Bharat | How to Apply for Ayushman Bharat Card | How Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Works In a big move, the union government has decided to expand the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme to cover ALL citizens who're above the age of 70 in India. Basically, income level restrictions have been removed, and all senior citizens will now get medical coverage. Earlier, the scheme catered to the economically disadvantaged, and covered 40% of the population. Now, 6 crore more people from over 4.5 crore families are included in this umbrella. This marks a significant shift in India's public healthcare landscape and is a bid to address growing healthcare needs in the face of rising medical costs. Here's all you need to know about the expanded scheme!