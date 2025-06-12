Explore
Business News/ Videos / News/  Govt. Plans To Set 20-28°C Range For Air-conditioning, But WHY? AC Standardisation Move Explained

Govt. Plans To Set 20-28°C Range For Air-conditioning, But WHY? AC Standardisation Move Explained

Updated: 12 Jun 2025, 11:05 AM IST Livemint

Govt. Plans To Set 20°- 28°C Range For Air-conditioning, But WHY? AC Standardisation Move Explained In a first-of-its-kind experimental move, the Union government has announced that air conditioners across India will soon be limited to a temperature range between 20°C and 28°C. But why has the government taken this drastic step and why people may not be okay with it? Watch to find out! #manoharlalkhattr #actemperature #airconditioner

 
