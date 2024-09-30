Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 30 2024 13:38:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.70 1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 444.00 1.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 793.95 -1.08%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,713.90 -1.23%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,724.80 -1.60%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Graduates & Freshers Who Do This Are Earning 100% More Than Their Peers | Jobs In India

Graduates & Freshers Who Do This Are Earning 100% More Than Their Peers | Jobs In India

Updated: 30 Sep 2024, 01:22 PM IST Livemint

India jobs | Jobs in India | Jobs news | Fresher Jobs | Graduate Job If there's one complaint that most engineering graduates have, it's that average salary packages have remained relatively stagnant for the last few years. But NOW, there is some good news for BTech graduates. You can earn even 3-4 times the amount you normally would with just your degree - what you need, is an extra topping. Here's all you need to know!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue