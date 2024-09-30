Graduates & Freshers Who Do This Are Earning 100% More Than Their Peers | Jobs In India

Updated: 30 Sep 2024, 01:22 PM IST

India jobs | Jobs in India | Jobs news | Fresher Jobs | Graduate Job If there's one complaint that most engineering graduates have, it's that average salary packages have remained relatively stagnant for the last few years. But NOW, there is some good news for BTech graduates. You can earn even 3-4 times the amount you normally would with just your degree - what you need, is an extra topping. Here's all you need to know!