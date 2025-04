H-1B Lottery Results Are Out | How To Check Status Of Your Application | What Next? | Details

Updated: 01 Apr 2025, 09:54 AM IST

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has begun announcing lottery selections and are now rolling out the notifications in phases per Richards and Jurusik Immigration Law. If applying for status, applicants are advised to verify their status by using the USCIS online portal, a sponsoring employer or a legal representative.