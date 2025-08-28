Trump’s team and Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick , is moving to overhaul U.S. immigration—calling the H-1B system “terrible” while pushing a new “Gold Card” for wealthy investors. With Indians holding most H-1B visas, the shift from “skills-first” to “capital-first” could reshape the U.S.-India migration corridor. Supporters hail jobs and capital, critics warn of a two-tier system. Watch to know more.
