Thu Aug 28 2025 11:07:41
‘H1-B Program Terrible', Trump’s Aide Flags Concern | Impact On Indians | Visa & Green Card Changes

Updated: 28 Aug 2025, 11:09 AM IST Livemint

Trump’s team and Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick , is moving to overhaul U.S. immigration—calling the H-1B system “terrible” while pushing a new “Gold Card” for wealthy investors. With Indians holding most H-1B visas, the shift from “skills-first” to “capital-first” could reshape the U.S.-India migration corridor. Supporters hail jobs and capital, critics warn of a two-tier system. Watch to know more.

 
