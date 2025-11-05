English
Business News/ Videos / News/  H-1B Visa Application Processing Resumes In U.S. | All You Need To Know

H-1B Visa Application Processing Resumes In U.S. | All You Need To Know

Updated: 05 Nov 2025, 02:13 pm IST Livemint

The Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) has restarted processing applications for both temporary and permanent employment programmes, according to the United States Department of Labor (DOL). This comes after a nearly month-long pause resulting from a federal funding lapse during the US government shutdown.

 
