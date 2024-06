HAJJ 2024: Heat Wreaks Havoc, Over 1000 Dead, Including 90 Indians | Details

Updated: 21 Jun 2024, 06:42 PM IST

Hundreds of people have died and thousands have been treated for heatstroke while performing the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca amid extreme temperatures of up to 51 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit).