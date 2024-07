Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated In Iran | Who Is Ismail Haniyeh? Israel-Hamas War

Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 02:01 PM IST

Hamas political wing leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran on Wednesday. Issuing a statement, the Hamas blamed Israel, and said that he was killed in a ‘treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran.’ Watch to know more! #hamas #israel #israelhamaswar #ismailhaniyeh