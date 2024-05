'He Respects Them...'; White House Defends Biden After He Calls Allies India, Japan Xenophobic

Updated: 06 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST

The United States is a country of immigrants, the White House has said, defending President Joe Biden's remarks calling two of his QUAD partners— India and Japan— as well as Russia and China ‘xenophobic’ nations, asserting that none of these countries, unlike the U.S., welcome immigrants.