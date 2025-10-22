English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 21 2025 15:04:54
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,007.30 0.40%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 908.10 0.14%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.80 0.52%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,465.15 -0.11%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 401.90 0.55%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Helipad Sinks As President Murmu's Chopper Lands In Kerala | Watch

Helipad Sinks As President Murmu's Chopper Lands In Kerala | Watch

Updated: 22 Oct 2025, 09:41 pm IST Livemint

A portion of the newly concreted helipad tarmac in Kerala's Pramadam sank after the helicopter carrying President Droupadi Murmu landed on it during her visit to the Sabarimala temple on Wednesday. After President Murmu left by road for Pamba, the foothills of Sabarimala, via road, several policemen and fire force personnel were seen pushing the wheels of the Indian Air Force's Mi-17 chopper out of the small depressions at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue