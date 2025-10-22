Helipad Sinks As President Murmu's Chopper Lands In Kerala | Watch

Updated: 22 Oct 2025, 09:41 pm IST

A portion of the newly concreted helipad tarmac in Kerala's Pramadam sank after the helicopter carrying President Droupadi Murmu landed on it during her visit to the Sabarimala temple on Wednesday. After President Murmu left by road for Pamba, the foothills of Sabarimala, via road, several policemen and fire force personnel were seen pushing the wheels of the Indian Air Force's Mi-17 chopper out of the small depressions at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.