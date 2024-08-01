As many as seven people were reported dead in the Delhi-NCR region after heavy rains on July 31. Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh has led to one death and several have been reported missing. Chief Ministers of Himachal and Uttarakhand are taking stock of the situation. Watch to know more! #delhirains #himachalpradesh
