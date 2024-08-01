Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 01 2024 15:59:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.05 -1.39%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 361.25 3.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 423.35 1.75%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,640.40 1.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,144.60 -1.02%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Himachal Cloudburst: Dozens Missing After Cloudburst In Himachal | 7 Dead After Heavy Rain In Delhi

Himachal Cloudburst: Dozens Missing After Cloudburst In Himachal | 7 Dead After Heavy Rain In Delhi

Updated: 01 Aug 2024, 10:22 PM IST Livemint

As many as seven people were reported dead in the Delhi-NCR region after heavy rains on July 31. Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh has led to one death and several have been reported missing. Chief Ministers of Himachal and Uttarakhand are taking stock of the situation. Watch to know more! #delhirains #himachalpradesh

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue