How Account Aggregator Shows All Your Finances In Just One Place | Explained

Updated: 15 Feb 2024, 06:15 PM IST

The AA framework launched by Reserve Bank of India... moreThe AA framework launched by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is not only helping individuals to view all their savings in one place and track their spending habits, but also enabling banks to sanction small-ticket loans to customers instantly. Life insurers are also using the framework to sanction policies on an instant basis. Investment products are also getting integrated into the system.