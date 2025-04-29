How EXACTLY Pakistan’s Airspace Ban For Indian Airlines Will Cost Them Millions Of Dollars

Updated: 29 Apr 2025, 06:57 PM IST

After the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated to a point stringent actions have been taken from both sides. While Indian airlines, such as IndiGo and Air India have been banned to fly over Pakistan are staring at higher fuel cost and journey times, by shutting its skies to Indian carriers, Pakistan is poised to lose millions in aviation revenue, particularly from overflight fees, the charges airlines pay to fly over a country's airspace. Watch for more!